Wigan Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy played for Egypt at this summer's World Cup

Wigan Athletic could be without defender Dan Burn for their opening day game against Sheffield Wednesday.

The centre-half was forced off in the Latics' defeat at Scottish side Rangers on Sunday with a foot injury.

Injured trio Kieran Lee, Almen Abdi and Gary Hooper will not feature for the Owls' trip to the DW Stadium.

Forward Hooper and midfielder Lee have both been on the sidelines for much of 2018 with hip injuries while Abdi is suffering from a hamstring problem.

Match facts