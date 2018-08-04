League One
Sunderland0Charlton1

Sunderland v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups

Sunderland

  • 1McLaughlin
  • 18Love
  • 4Loovens
  • 5Ozturk
  • 2Matthews
  • 13O'Nien
  • 37Mumba
  • 10Honeyman
  • 11Gooch
  • 7MaguireBooked at 9mins
  • 20Maja

Substitutes

  • 3Oviedo
  • 15Baldwin
  • 17Sinclair
  • 25Ruiter
  • 29Embleton
  • 33Hume
  • 35Molyneux

Charlton

  • 13Phillips
  • 7Marshall
  • 5Bauer
  • 3Page
  • 20Solly
  • 15Pratley
  • 6Pearce
  • 32Lapslie
  • 17Aribo
  • 9Taylor
  • 18Ahearne-Grant

Substitutes

  • 8Ajose
  • 23Sarr
  • 31Maynard-Brewer
  • 36Maloney
  • 37Hackett-Fairchild
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic).

Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).

Bali Mumba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).

Goal!

Goal! Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Booking

Chris Maguire (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Chris Maguire (Sunderland) after a foul in the penalty area.

Foul by Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic).

Adam Matthews (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.

Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chris Solly.

Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).

George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Charlton11001013
2Wimbledon00000000
3Accrington00000000
4Barnsley00000000
5Blackpool00000000
6Bradford00000000
7Bristol Rovers00000000
8Burton00000000
9Coventry00000000
10Doncaster00000000
11Fleetwood00000000
12Gillingham00000000
13Luton00000000
14Oxford Utd00000000
15Peterborough00000000
16Plymouth00000000
17Portsmouth00000000
18Rochdale00000000
19Scunthorpe00000000
20Shrewsbury00000000
21Southend00000000
22Walsall00000000
23Wycombe00000000
24Sunderland100101-10
View full League One table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC