Foul by Lewis Page (Charlton Athletic).
Sunderland v Charlton Athletic
-
- From the section League One
Line-ups
Sunderland
- 1McLaughlin
- 18Love
- 4Loovens
- 5Ozturk
- 2Matthews
- 13O'Nien
- 37Mumba
- 10Honeyman
- 11Gooch
- 7MaguireBooked at 9mins
- 20Maja
Substitutes
- 3Oviedo
- 15Baldwin
- 17Sinclair
- 25Ruiter
- 29Embleton
- 33Hume
- 35Molyneux
Charlton
- 13Phillips
- 7Marshall
- 5Bauer
- 3Page
- 20Solly
- 15Pratley
- 6Pearce
- 32Lapslie
- 17Aribo
- 9Taylor
- 18Ahearne-Grant
Substitutes
- 8Ajose
- 23Sarr
- 31Maynard-Brewer
- 36Maloney
- 37Hackett-Fairchild
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic).
Bali Mumba (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Joe Aribo (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Sunderland).
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Booking
Chris Maguire (Sunderland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty Charlton Athletic. Karlan Ahearne-Grant draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Chris Maguire (Sunderland) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic).
Adam Matthews (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Alim Ozturk.
Attempt blocked. Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alim Ozturk (Sunderland).
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Chris Solly.
Attempt missed. Lyle Taylor (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Karlan Ahearne-Grant (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
Foul by George Honeyman (Sunderland).
George Lapslie (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.