League Two
Mansfield15:00Newport
Venue: One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town v Newport County

Andrew Crofts
Andrew Crofts has won 29 caps for Wales since making his senior international debut in 2005

Newport boss Michael Flynn will have eight new players to call on for their League Two season opener at Mansfield Town.

Andrew Crofts is the pick of the new recruits and is now captain following the departure of Joss Labadie.

All of Mansfield's summer signings should be available but striker Danny Rose handed in a transfer request during the week,

Mansfield hope captain Krystian Pearce will be ready to face Newport

Pearce after he had to be led from the field by manager David Flitcroft during the friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

An incident during game led to a mass brawl and the Stags reporting the Owls for an alleged racist remark, which has been denied by the Championship club.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 4th August 2018

  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • BuryBury15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • StevenageStevenage15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town

