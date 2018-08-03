Mansfield Town v Newport County

Andrew Crofts has won 29 caps for Wales since making his senior international debut in 2005

Newport boss Michael Flynn will have eight new players to call on for their League Two season opener at Mansfield Town.

Andrew Crofts is the pick of the new recruits and is now captain following the departure of Joss Labadie.

All of Mansfield's summer signings should be available but striker Danny Rose handed in a transfer request during the week,

Mansfield hope captain Krystian Pearce will be ready to face Newport

Pearce after he had to be led from the field by manager David Flitcroft during the friendly with Sheffield Wednesday.

An incident during game led to a mass brawl and the Stags reporting the Owls for an alleged racist remark, which has been denied by the Championship club.