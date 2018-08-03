St Mirren v Dundee

From the section

St Mirren's Adam Eckersley and Gary MacKenzie will miss their side's meeting with Dundee in Paisley.

Both defenders are still struggling with Achilles problems.

Midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick is also set to sit out St Mirren's return to the top flight with a knock.

Midfielder Adil Nabi could make his Dundee debut after agreeing a short-term deal.

Sofien Moussa has returned to training following injury, while Nathan Ralph is also back in contention after a leg problem.

