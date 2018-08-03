Kilmarnock v St Johnstone
Kilmarnock are without Adam Frizzell for Saturday's Scottish Premiership opener against St Johnstone.
Forward Frizzell has had a clean-up knee operation and is expected back in three weeks.
Saints' Brian Easton also misses out, having last played in December, but is close to a return.
Fellow defender Richard Foster serves a suspension while Joe Shaughnessy, Callum Hendry and Chris Kane are injured for the visitors.
Match stats
- Kilmarnock have won six of their past nine league meetings with St Johnstone (L3), including their two most recent matches.
- Killie have failed to win any of their past eight matches on the opening day of the season (D3 L5), including a 2-1 defeat at home to Saints last term.
- St Johnstone have won three of their previous five opening-day fixtures (D1 L1).
- Two of the three quickest goals in last season's Premiership were scored against Kilmarnock; Hibs netting after 27 seconds in February, and Aberdeen scoring after 53 seconds in November.
- Saints' final two wins last season were away from home.
- The Perth side were unbeaten in their opening five Premiership games last term but then lost four of their next five.