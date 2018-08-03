Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian

From the section

Hamilton Academical are missing Alex Gogic and Marius Ogboe for Saturday's Premiership opener with Hearts.

Defender Gogic and forward Ogboe both have knee injuries.

Hearts expect to have recent Rangers target Kyle Lafferty available but Ryan Edwards is suspended and fellow new signing Ben Garuccio is doubtful.

Arnaud Djoum has just returned to training following a long-term absence while Jamie Brandon and Marcus Godinho are still carrying injuries.

