Celtic v Livingston
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Leigh Griffiths returns to Celtic's squad as they begin the defence of their Premiership title at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday.
Jozo Simunovic returns from suspension but fellow defender Dedryck Boyata is not yet ready to return.
Moussa Dembele, Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan also remain out.
Steven Lawless and James Brown could make their debuts for Livi while Ricki Lamie is back from suspension but Callum Crane is banned.
And with Ryan Hardie and Raffaele De Vita injured, player-manager Kenny Miller is expected to lead the visitors' attack against his former club.
Match stats
- Celtic have won their past 19 matches against Livingston in all competitions.
- Livi last avoided defeat by Celtic in a 0-0 draw in 2001.
- Celtic have not lost on the opening day of the league season in their previous 20 such games, winning each of their past 10.
- Livingston have only lost one of their five opening fixtures in the Scottish top flight (W3 D1).
- Last season, Celtic did not lose a league game when they scored the first goal (W21 D3), which was the best such record in the division.
- In their last season in the top flight (2005-06), Livingston only won two of their last 20 games (D1 L17).