Celtic v Livingston

Leigh Griffiths returns to Celtic's squad as they begin the defence of their Premiership title at home to promoted Livingston on Saturday.

Jozo Simunovic returns from suspension but fellow defender Dedryck Boyata is not yet ready to return.

Moussa Dembele, Marvin Compper and Lewis Morgan also remain out.

Steven Lawless and James Brown could make their debuts for Livi while Ricki Lamie is back from suspension but Callum Crane is banned.

And with Ryan Hardie and Raffaele De Vita injured, player-manager Kenny Miller is expected to lead the visitors' attack against his former club.

