Scottish Championship
Ross County0Alloa0

Ross County v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 5Morris
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 6Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 8Lindsay
  • 9Mckay
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Demetriou
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 18Dow
  • 19Graham
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 24Paton

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 16Karadachki
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 14Brown
  • 8Robertson
  • 6HetheringtonBooked at 24mins
  • 15Hastie
  • 9Spence
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 17Peggie
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

Corner, Ross County.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Zdravko Karadachki.

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).

Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).

Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Billy McKay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Neil Parry.

Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Keith Watson.

Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Inverness CT11001013
3Alloa10100001
4Dundee Utd10100001
5Dunfermline10100001
6Morton10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Ross County10100001
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
View full Scottish Championship table

