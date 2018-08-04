Corner, Ross County.
Ross County v Alloa Athletic
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 2Fraser
- 15Watson
- 5Morris
- 3Kelly
- 14Mullin
- 6Draper
- 11Vigurs
- 8Lindsay
- 9Mckay
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 12Demetriou
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 18Dow
- 19Graham
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 24Paton
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 16Karadachki
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 14Brown
- 8Robertson
- 6HetheringtonBooked at 24mins
- 15Hastie
- 9Spence
- 10Trouten
Substitutes
- 7Cawley
- 17Peggie
- 20Goodwin
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Marcus Fraser.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Attempt blocked. Declan McManus (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Josh Mullin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Keith Watson (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Zdravko Karadachki.
Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Mullin (Ross County).
Foul by Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic).
Keith Watson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Billy McKay (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Declan McManus (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Zdravko Karadachki (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Neil Parry.
Greig Spence (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keith Watson (Ross County).
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Ross County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Keith Watson.
Attempt blocked. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.