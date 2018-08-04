First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.
Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 4Muirhead
- 3McGhee
- 7Petravicius
- 6Paton
- 10Owen-Evans
- 15Harrison
- 25Irving
- 9Lewis
- 24Haber
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Sammut
- 14Robson
- 16Turner
- 21Mackin
- 23Greenwood
- 31Mutch
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2RooneyBooked at 40mins
- 22McKay
- 5Donaldson
- 3Tremarco
- 7Polworth
- 4Chalmers
- 24Trafford
- 11Walsh
- 9Austin
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 6McCart
- 10Doran Cogan
- 15Welsh
- 16Calder
- 19White
- 23Mackay
- 42Hoban
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Foul by Andrew Irving (Falkirk).
Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).
Marcus Haber (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Harrison.
Attempt blocked. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).
Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh.
Scott Harrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).
Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dennon Lewis.
Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.