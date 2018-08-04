Scottish Championship
Falkirk0Inverness CT1

Falkirk v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 1Fasan
  • 5Dallison-Lisbon
  • 4Muirhead
  • 3McGhee
  • 7Petravicius
  • 6Paton
  • 10Owen-Evans
  • 15Harrison
  • 25Irving
  • 9Lewis
  • 24Haber

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Sammut
  • 14Robson
  • 16Turner
  • 21Mackin
  • 23Greenwood
  • 31Mutch

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2RooneyBooked at 40mins
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 7Polworth
  • 4Chalmers
  • 24Trafford
  • 11Walsh
  • 9Austin
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 6McCart
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 15Welsh
  • 16Calder
  • 19White
  • 23Mackay
  • 42Hoban
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Tom Dallison.

Foul by Andrew Irving (Falkirk).

Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dennon Lewis (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Rooney (Inverness CT).

Marcus Haber (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Attempt missed. George Oakley (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Scott Harrison.

Attempt blocked. Nathan Austin (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Foul by George Oakley (Inverness CT).

Jordan McGhee (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 0, Inverness CT 1. George Oakley (Inverness CT) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tom Walsh.

Scott Harrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Foul by Paul Paton (Falkirk).

Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Dennon Lewis.

Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dundee Utd11001013
3Inverness CT11001013
4Alloa10100001
5Morton10100001
6Queen of Sth10100001
7Ross County10100001
8Dunfermline100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
View full Scottish Championship table

