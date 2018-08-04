Scottish Championship
Ayr2Partick Thistle0

Ayr United v Partick Thistle

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 16Adams
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 10Forrest
  • 8Crawford
  • 18Murdoch
  • 11McDaid
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 12McGuffie
  • 14Ferguson
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 15Melbourne
  • 6McGinty
  • 4O'Ware
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 14GordonBooked at 20mins
  • 17Slater
  • 19Storey
  • 10Erskine
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 5Keown
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 23Sneddon
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamAyrAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).

Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).

Max Melbourne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).

Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan McDaid.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Max Melbourne.

Goal!

Goal! Ayr United 1, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Ayr United. Robbie Crawford draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.

Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Inverness CT11001013
3Alloa10100001
4Dundee Utd10100001
5Dunfermline10100001
6Morton10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Ross County10100001
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories