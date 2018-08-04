Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Ayr United v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 16Adams
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 10Forrest
- 8Crawford
- 18Murdoch
- 11McDaid
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 15Melbourne
- 6McGinty
- 4O'Ware
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 14GordonBooked at 20mins
- 17Slater
- 19Storey
- 10Erskine
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 5Keown
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 23Sneddon
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Miles Storey (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Miles Storey (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Max Melbourne (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Chris Erskine (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jamie Adams (Ayr United).
Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 2, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Declan McDaid.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Michael Rose (Ayr United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Max Melbourne.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Ayr United. Robbie Crawford draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) after a foul in the penalty area.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shea Gordon (Partick Thistle).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean McGinty (Partick Thistle).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.