Scottish Championship
Morton0Queen of Sth0

Greenock Morton v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 25McKeown
  • 4Buchanan
  • 2Kilday
  • 14Tumilty
  • 12TidserBooked at 37mins
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 19MacLean
  • 11McHugh
  • 6Telfer

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 7Oliver
  • 10Thomson
  • 20Bell
  • 22Armour
  • 26Iredale

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 3Marshall
  • 12SempleBooked at 38mins
  • 4Fordyce
  • 6Doyle
  • 10Todd
  • 14Harkins
  • 8Jacobs
  • 7Stirling
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 2Mercer
  • 16Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 18Tremble
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 23Gourlay
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).

for dissent Charlie Telfer (Morton).

(Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

(Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

for dissent Callum Semple (Queen of the South).

Booking

Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stephen Dobbie.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Foul by Rory McKeown (Morton).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).

Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Martin.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Tidser.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Dundee Utd11001013
3Inverness CT11001013
4Alloa10100001
5Morton10100001
6Queen of Sth10100001
7Ross County10100001
8Dunfermline100101-10
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
