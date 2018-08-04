Michael Tidser (Morton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Greenock Morton v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Morton
- 23Scully
- 25McKeown
- 4Buchanan
- 2Kilday
- 14Tumilty
- 12TidserBooked at 37mins
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 19MacLean
- 11McHugh
- 6Telfer
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 7Oliver
- 10Thomson
- 20Bell
- 22Armour
- 26Iredale
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 3Marshall
- 12SempleBooked at 38mins
- 4Fordyce
- 6Doyle
- 10Todd
- 14Harkins
- 8Jacobs
- 7Stirling
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 2Mercer
- 16Watson
- 17Murray
- 18Tremble
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 23Gourlay
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Andy Stirling (Queen of the South).
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Charlie Telfer (Morton) is booked for dissent.
Queen of the South wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Morton wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) is booked for dissent.
Booking
Michael Tidser (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Stephen Dobbie.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Foul by Rory McKeown (Morton).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Tidser (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Tidser.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.