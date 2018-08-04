Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Dunfermline0

Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 22Wardrop
  • 4Frans
  • 24EdjengueleBooked at 12mins
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20RabitschBooked at 30mins
  • 5Barton
  • 90Loemba
  • 9Curran
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 7McMullan
  • 16Smith
  • 18Allardice
  • 32Glass
  • 33Aird
  • 44Watson

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 5Durnan
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 28Craigen
  • 10Longridge
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 3Longridge
  • 18El BakhtaouiBooked at 30mins
  • 15Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 9Ryan
  • 11Connolly
  • 20Gill
  • 21Luke
  • 23Smith
  • 24Allan
  • 26Todd
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.

Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Frans.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Yannick Loemba (Dundee United).

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).

Booking

William Edjenguele (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Sam Wardrop (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.

Adam Barton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).

James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11002023
2Inverness CT11001013
3Alloa10100001
4Dundee Utd10100001
5Dunfermline10100001
6Morton10100001
7Queen of Sth10100001
8Ross County10100001
9Falkirk100101-10
10Partick Thistle100102-20
