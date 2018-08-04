Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dundee United v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 22Wardrop
- 4Frans
- 24EdjengueleBooked at 12mins
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 20RabitschBooked at 30mins
- 5Barton
- 90Loemba
- 9Curran
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 16Smith
- 18Allardice
- 32Glass
- 33Aird
- 44Watson
Dunfermline
- 16Robinson
- 5Durnan
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 28Craigen
- 10Longridge
- 19Vincent
- 17Thomson
- 3Longridge
- 18El BakhtaouiBooked at 30mins
- 15Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 9Ryan
- 11Connolly
- 20Gill
- 21Luke
- 23Smith
- 24Allan
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lee Ashcroft.
Foul by Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Frederic Frans.
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Yannick Loemba (Dundee United).
Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).
Booking
William Edjenguele (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by William Edjenguele (Dundee United).
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Sam Wardrop (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Samuel Stanton.
Adam Barton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).
Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.