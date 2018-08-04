Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Montrose v Arbroath
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 2Masson
- 17Redman
- 22Cregg
- 19Callaghan
- 3Steeves
- 23Henderson
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 10Campbell
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Millar
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Gold
- 4Little
- 3Hamilton
- 7Kader
- 6Whatley
- 10Swankie
- 5O'Brien
- 11Linn
- 8McKenna
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 12Hester
- 14Graham
- 15McCord
- 16Denholm
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 1. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Campbell.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.