Scottish League One
Montrose0Arbroath1

Montrose v Arbroath

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 2Masson
  • 17Redman
  • 22Cregg
  • 19Callaghan
  • 3Steeves
  • 23Henderson
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 7Webster
  • 8Watson
  • 10Campbell
  • 15Cavanagh
  • 16Johnston
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Millar

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Gold
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Kader
  • 6Whatley
  • 10Swankie
  • 5O'Brien
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 12Hester
  • 14Graham
  • 15McCord
  • 16Denholm
  • 21Hill
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Omar Kader (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Terry Masson (Montrose) header from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Montrose 0, Arbroath 1. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jamie Redman (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Ricky Little (Arbroath) header from very close range is too high.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Campbell.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11001013
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Stenhousemuir11001013
4Airdrieonians10100001
5Dumbarton10100001
6East Fife10100001
7Forfar10100001
8Brechin100101-10
9Montrose100101-10
10Stranraer100101-10
View full Scottish League One table

