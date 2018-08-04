Scottish League One
Stranraer0Raith Rovers1

Stranraer v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 17Smith
  • 4McDonald
  • 23Cummins
  • 3McGowan
  • 22Hamill
  • 6McManus
  • 12Smith
  • 10Donnelly
  • 7Lamont
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 8Turner
  • 13Avci
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore

Raith Rovers

  • 1Wright
  • 2Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 8Gillespie
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 3Valentine
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 4Stevenson
  • 11Milne
  • 16Flanagan
  • 17McGuff
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Smith.

Goal!

Goal! Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers).

David Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).

(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11001013
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Stenhousemuir11001013
4Airdrieonians10100001
5Dumbarton10100001
6East Fife10100001
7Forfar10100001
8Brechin100101-10
9Montrose100101-10
10Stranraer100101-10
