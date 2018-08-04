Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Stranraer v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 17Smith
- 4McDonald
- 23Cummins
- 3McGowan
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 12Smith
- 10Donnelly
- 7Lamont
- 11Anderson
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 8Turner
- 13Avci
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
Raith Rovers
- 1Wright
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 8Gillespie
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 3Valentine
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 4Stevenson
- 11Milne
- 16Flanagan
- 17McGuff
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Smith.
Goal!
Goal! Stranraer 0, Raith Rovers 1. Liam Buchanan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers).
David Smith (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Mark Lamont (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).
Grant Anderson (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Euan Valentine (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Stranraer).
(Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Anderson (Stranraer).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.