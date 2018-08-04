Scottish League One
East Fife0Dumbarton0

East Fife v Dumbarton

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 5Dunlop
  • 6Watson
  • 17Meggatt
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 8Slattery
  • 12McBride
  • 10SmithSubstituted forThomsonat 18'minutes
  • 19Currie

Substitutes

  • 4Kane
  • 7Thomson
  • 9Court
  • 14Watt
  • 18Trialist
  • 20Bell
  • 21Couser

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3Dyer
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Forbes
  • 15Paton
  • 33Loy

Substitutes

  • 7Little
  • 11Barr
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).

Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left.

Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).

Michael Paton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Craig Thomson replaces Kevin Smith because of an injury.

Delay in match Kevin Smith (East Fife) because of an injury.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Hand ball by Rory Currie (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.

Attempt blocked. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11001013
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Stenhousemuir11001013
4Airdrieonians10100001
5Dumbarton10100001
6East Fife10100001
7Forfar10100001
8Brechin100101-10
9Montrose100101-10
10Stranraer100101-10
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories