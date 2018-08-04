Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
East Fife v Dumbarton
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 17Meggatt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 8Slattery
- 12McBride
- 10SmithSubstituted forThomsonat 18'minutes
- 19Currie
Substitutes
- 4Kane
- 7Thomson
- 9Court
- 14Watt
- 18Trialist
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Dowie
- 55Barr
- 3Dyer
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 9Gallagher
- 10Forbes
- 15Paton
- 33Loy
Substitutes
- 7Little
- 11Barr
- 14Russell
- 17McGowan
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife).
Attempt saved. Craig Barr (Dumbarton) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Patrick Slattery (East Fife).
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Willie Dyer (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left.
Attempt blocked. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Michael Paton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Craig Thomson replaces Kevin Smith because of an injury.
Delay in match Kevin Smith (East Fife) because of an injury.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Attempt saved. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Rory Currie (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Patrick Slattery (East Fife) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Ballantyne.
Attempt blocked. Rory Currie (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Stuart Carswell.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.