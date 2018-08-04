Scottish League One
Forfar0Airdrieonians0

Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Wilson
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 7Moore
  • 6Reilly
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10Easton
  • 9Hilson
  • 11Baird

Substitutes

  • 12Malone
  • 14Kelly
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Starkey
  • 17Kennedy
  • 18Allan
  • 21Muir

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 4Crighton
  • 5Page
  • 6Gallagher
  • 3Edwards
  • 7Stewart
  • 2Robertson
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Wilkie
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12Vitoria
  • 14McIntosh
  • 15O'Neil
  • 16Russell
  • 17Hutton
  • 18Cairns
  • 19McIntosh
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home2
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).

Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.

Attempt saved. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath11001013
2Raith Rovers11001013
3Stenhousemuir11001013
4Airdrieonians10100001
5Dumbarton10100001
6East Fife10100001
7Forfar10100001
8Brechin100101-10
9Montrose100101-10
10Stranraer100101-10
