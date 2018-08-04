Attempt blocked. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Forfar Athletic v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Wilson
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 7Moore
- 6Reilly
- 8MacKintosh
- 10Easton
- 9Hilson
- 11Baird
Substitutes
- 12Malone
- 14Kelly
- 15Coupe
- 16Starkey
- 17Kennedy
- 18Allan
- 21Muir
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 4Crighton
- 5Page
- 6Gallagher
- 3Edwards
- 7Stewart
- 2Robertson
- 8Conroy
- 11Wilkie
- 9Duffy
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12Vitoria
- 14McIntosh
- 15O'Neil
- 16Russell
- 17Hutton
- 18Cairns
- 19McIntosh
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Attempt missed. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).
Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jamie Bain.
Attempt saved. Lewis Moore (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott Robertson (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.