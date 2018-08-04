Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Stenhousemuir v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 2Reid
- 4Neill
- 5Tena
- 3Donaldson
- 7GibbonsBooked at 11mins
- 15HalleranSubstituted forTrialistat 36'minutes
- 10Duthie
- 16Dickson
- 9McGuigan
- 8Vaughan
Substitutes
- 6Trialist
- 12Sinclair
- 14Kemp
- 17McMinn
- 18Johnson
- 19McMenamin
Brechin
- 1Brennan
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 5Hill
- 6Spark
- 3Burns
- 18Henry
- 14Smith
- 10SinclairBooked at 2mins
- 7Orsi
- 11Shields
Substitutes
- 4McGeever
- 9Jackson
- 17Melingui
- 19O'Neil
- 21Dailly
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away7
Live Text
Foul by Euan Spark (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Foul by Ruaridh Donaldson (Stenhousemuir).
(Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir).
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Attempt saved. Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Trialist replaces Thomas Halleran because of an injury.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Euan Smith.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stenhousemuir).
Dene Shields (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dene Shields (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Jesus Garcia Tena (Stenhousemuir) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Dougie Hill.
Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Foul by Kieran Gibbons (Stenhousemuir).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Alan Reid.
Attempt missed. Mark McGuigan (Stenhousemuir) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Alan Reid (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Brechin City).
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Euan Spark (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Dene Shields (Brechin City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Aron Lynas (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Conner Duthie (Stenhousemuir).
Sean Burns (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bobby Vaughan (Stenhousemuir).