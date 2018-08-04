First Half ends, Berwick Rangers 0, Stirling Albion 0.
Berwick Rangers v Stirling Albion
-
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 3Orru
- 8Lavery
- 4O'Kane
- 21Brown
- 10Willis
- 16Healy
- 11Phillips
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 9Murrell
- 14Murphy
- 15Davie
- 17Rose
- 20Adams
Stirling
- 1Ferrie
- 2McGeachie
- 5Marr
- 4Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 7Stewart
- 8Jardine
- 6Docherty
- 11McLaughlin
- 9MacDonald
- 10Fell
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Thomson
- 15MacDonald
- 16MacDonald
- 17Binnie
- 18Watson
- 19McLaren
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Sean Brennan.
Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Jamie Todd (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Kevin Fell (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Brown (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Ross McGeachie (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Mark Stewart (Stirling Albion).
Jack Cook (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt missed. Peter MacDonald (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high from a direct free kick.
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jordan Allan (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan O'Kane (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Paul Willis.
Daryl Healy (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.