Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Queen's Park1

Peterhead v Queen's Park

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16Home
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 11McLean
  • 8Brown
  • 6Ferry
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 12Norris
  • 14Kavanagh
  • 15Buxton
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Gibson

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Lachlan
  • 7Roberts
  • 4McKernon
  • 8Kindlan
  • 11Martin
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Mortimer
  • 14Sharpe
  • 15Foy
  • 16Nimmo
  • 17Miller
  • 20Dunlop
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).

Foul by Callum Home (Peterhead).

Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Adam Martin.

Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park).

Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Queen's Park 1. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McKernon with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002023
2Edinburgh City11001013
3Peterhead10101101
4Queen's Park10101101
5Annan Athletic10100001
6Berwick10100001
7Elgin10100001
8Stirling10100001
9Albion100101-10
10Cowdenbeath100102-20
View full Scottish League Two table

