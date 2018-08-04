Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Peterhead v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16Home
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 7Stevenson
- 11McLean
- 8Brown
- 6Ferry
- 33Gibson
- 99Lyle
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 12Norris
- 14Kavanagh
- 15Buxton
- 17MacDonald
- 21Gibson
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Lachlan
- 7Roberts
- 4McKernon
- 8Kindlan
- 11Martin
- 9Osadolor
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Mortimer
- 14Sharpe
- 15Foy
- 16Nimmo
- 17Miller
- 20Dunlop
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Adam Martin (Queen's Park).
Foul by Callum Home (Peterhead).
Adam Martin (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Queen's Park 1. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Adam Martin.
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Foul by Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park).
Scott Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Kurtis Roberts (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Derek Lyle (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Jamie McKernon (Queen's Park).
Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Queen's Park 1. Scott Gibson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jamie McKernon with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Dean Kindlan (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by William Gibson (Peterhead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.