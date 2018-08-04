Scottish League Two
Clyde2Cowdenbeath0

Clyde v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Lamont
  • 10McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 8Rankin
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 11Love

Substitutes

  • 12Cogill
  • 14Gorman
  • 15Millar
  • 17Boyle
  • 20Hughes

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 5MarshBooked at 28mins
  • 4Pyper
  • 3TalbotBooked at 29mins
  • 7Cox
  • 8Buchanan
  • 6Malcolm
  • 11Smith
  • 9Sheerin
  • 10RentonBooked at 31mins

Substitutes

  • 12Gilfillan
  • 14Fotheringham
  • 15Scullion
  • 16Miller
  • 18Kay
  • 19Swann
  • 20Goodfellow
Referee:
Duncan Smith

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Booking

Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Clyde. Chris McStay draws a foul in the penalty area.

Booking

David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Penalty conceded by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Stewart following a set piece situation.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.

Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ray Grant.

John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).

Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David McGurn.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002023
2Edinburgh City11001013
3Peterhead10101101
4Queen's Park10101101
5Annan Athletic10100001
6Berwick10100001
7Elgin10100001
8Stirling10100001
9Albion100101-10
10Cowdenbeath100102-20
