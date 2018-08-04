Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Clyde v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7Lamont
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8Rankin
- 9Goodwillie
- 11Love
Substitutes
- 12Cogill
- 14Gorman
- 15Millar
- 17Boyle
- 20Hughes
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 5MarshBooked at 28mins
- 4Pyper
- 3TalbotBooked at 29mins
- 7Cox
- 8Buchanan
- 6Malcolm
- 11Smith
- 9Sheerin
- 10RentonBooked at 31mins
Substitutes
- 12Gilfillan
- 14Fotheringham
- 15Scullion
- 16Miller
- 18Kay
- 19Swann
- 20Goodfellow
- Referee:
- Duncan Smith
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Booking
Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 2, Cowdenbeath 0. David Goodwillie (Clyde) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Clyde. Chris McStay draws a foul in the penalty area.
Booking
David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by David Marsh (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Cowdenbeath 0. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Stewart following a set piece situation.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Talbot (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.
Hand ball by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ray Grant.
John Rankin (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath).
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Foul by David Goodwillie (Clyde).
Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David McGurn.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Robbie Buchanan.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Martin McNiff (Clyde) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by David Marsh.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.