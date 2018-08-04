Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).
Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers
-
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14RodgerSubstituted forStewartat 8'minutes
- 3McIntyre
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 7Smith
- 10Handling
- 11Taylor
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 15Stewart
- 17Hall
- 18Dunn
- 19Lumsden
- 20Kennedy
- 21Morton
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2Smith
- 4Wharton
- 5Murdoch
- 3Forrester
- 7Mclear
- 6McGeough
- 8Fisher
- 11Kearney
- 9Gracie
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 12Watters
- 14Gallagher
- 15Cunningham
- 16McMahon
- 17Potts
- 18McCann
- 19Greene
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).
Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).
Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Delay in match Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).
Attempt blocked. Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Keiran Stewart replaces Gareth Rodger because of an injury.
Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.
Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.