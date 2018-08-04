Scottish League Two
Edinburgh City1Albion0

Edinburgh City v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14RodgerSubstituted forStewartat 8'minutes
  • 3McIntyre
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 7Smith
  • 10Handling
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 15Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Kennedy
  • 21Morton

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2Smith
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Murdoch
  • 3Forrester
  • 7Mclear
  • 6McGeough
  • 8Fisher
  • 11Kearney
  • 9Gracie
  • 10Watson

Substitutes

  • 12Watters
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16McMahon
  • 17Potts
  • 18McCann
  • 19Greene
Referee:
Duncan Williams

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Foul by Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City).

Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Craig Thomson (Edinburgh City).

Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Graham Taylor (Edinburgh City).

Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Graham Gracie (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Delay in match Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) because of an injury.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers).

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).

Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Forrester (Albion Rovers).

Attempt blocked. Ronan Kearney (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Albion Rovers 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Bryan Wharton (Albion Rovers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Bryan Wharton.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Keiran Stewart replaces Gareth Rodger because of an injury.

Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alan Murdoch (Albion Rovers).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Gareth Rodger (Edinburgh City) because of an injury.

Andrew Black (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Clyde11002023
2Edinburgh City11001013
3Peterhead10101101
4Queen's Park10101101
5Annan Athletic10100001
6Berwick10100001
7Elgin10100001
8Stirling10100001
9Albion100101-10
10Cowdenbeath100102-20
View full Scottish League Two table

