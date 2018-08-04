First Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Elgin City 0.
Annan Athletic v Elgin City
-
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Creaney
- 11Johnston
- 4Wilson
- 8Sinnamon
- 9Smith
- 7Roberts
- 10Muir
Substitutes
- 14Watson
- 15Brannan
- 16Fergusson
- 17Wright
- 18Murphy
Elgin
- 21Gourlay
- 15Wilson
- 2Cooper
- 4McHardy
- 7Omar
- 8Cameron
- 16Miller
- 6McGovern
- 3LowdonBooked at 43mins
- 9McLeish
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 1Dunn
- 5Beattie
- 11Sutherland
- 12Trialist
- 18Banjo
- 19Taylor
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by David Wilson.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
(Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Rabin Omar (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Scott Roberts (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ryan Sinnamon.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Jordan Lowdon (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Miller (Elgin City).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Chris McLeish (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Rabin Omar (Elgin City).
Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.