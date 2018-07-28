Interest from Cardiff City means a lot - Marko Grujic

Marko Grujic played 30 minutes for Liverpool against Manchester City at the International Champions Cup

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is flattered by Cardiff City's interest in re-signing him on loan.

The Serbia international spent the second half of last season on loan with the Bluebirds, losing just one of the 13 games he featured in.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock is still optimistic of signing the 22-year-old despite it taking longer than hoped.

"It means a lot to me because it means I showed some good games and some good stuff with them," said Grujic.

"We will see what is the best for me and the club [Liverpool], I don't know yet. I am training and preparing like I am going to stay here.

"I want to be a Liverpool player. I said the same when I came two years ago, so my goal in the next few years is to play for this shirt."

Grujic is part of Liverpool's pre-season tour of the United States and is in contention to play against Manchester United in Michigan on Saturday.