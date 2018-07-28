Referee was an embarrassment - Shiels

Eoin Toal was sent off in injury-time for his part in a late fracas

Derry City boss Kenny Shiels has hit out at the refereeing performance during his side's eventful 2-1 win over St Pat's on Friday night.

Candystripes keeper Gerard Doherty saved an 82nd-minute penalty before Rory Patterson scored a dramatic winner.

An injury-time fracas saw referee Rob Harvey brandish three red cards.

"We will be putting in a report against the referee," said the Derry manager after the game.

"He was an embarrassment to the FAI and the referees association. It was a really rank poor performance from him.

"He just starting throwing cards out at people."

Shiels added that keeper Gerard Doherty was unhappy at the tone of the referee's language towards the Derry players following the red cards and was then booked for his complaint.

As tempers flared in injury-time, Pat's duo Ian Bermingham and Thomas Byrne were dismissed along with Derry's Eoin Toal.

"Eoin grabbed a player by the chest which was reactionary. He shouldn't have done that but is it a sending off? No it is not," insisted Shiels.

It was a welcome three points for the Candystripes who came into the game having lost eight of their previous 11 matches but the win leaves them only five points behind third-placed Waterford.

Earlier this month fans called for a boycott of the Europa League home leg against Dinamo Minks in protest against ticket pricing for the game.

Before Friday's home contest, Derry players applauded the home support.

"We wanted to make the supporters realise that we have the same wishes as they do," added Shiels.

Waterford, who travel to the Brandywell in three weeks, lost 2-1 in Limerick on Friday.