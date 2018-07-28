Bristol City Women: Scottish pair Lucy Graham and Eartha Cummings join

From the section

Lucy Graham made her senior Scotland debut last September

Bristol City Women have signed Scottish pair Lucy Graham and Eartha Cummings before the new Super League season.

Midfielder Graham, 21, joins from Hibernian whilst goalkeeper Cummings, 19, arrives from Spartans FC.

Graham made her senior Scotland debut last September while Cummings has been capped at under-19 level.

The pair bring Bristol City Women's number of signings to five this summer alongside Gemma Evans, Katie Rood and Alicia Johnson.