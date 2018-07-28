Bradford City: Goalkeeper Ben Wilson joins League One club

Ben Wilson made seven appearances on loan at Oldham last season

Bradford City have signed former Cardiff City goalkeeper Ben Wilson on an undisclosed-length contract.

Wilson, 25, was released by the Bluebirds last season after loan spells with both Oldham Athletic and Telford.

"I cannot wait to get started and am really looking forward to the season ahead," Wilson said.

After starting at Sunderland, Wilson has also had loan spells at Rochdale, AFC Wimbledon, Chesterfield and Accrington in recent seasons.

