Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham sign Serbia striker from Newcastle

Fulham have signed Serbia striker Aleksandar Mitrovic for a reported £22m from fellow Premier League side Newcastle United.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 games on loan at Fulham last season as the Cottagers secured a return to the top flight via the Championship play-offs.

The 23-year-old, who joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in 2015 for £14.5m, has signed a five-year deal until 2023.

"I'm happy to the moon and back," he said.

"I'm very glad and happy and proud to finally be here and officially become a Fulham player. I have love for the fans. They're amazing fans and I have a really good connection with them.

"This is a big club and last year we made history.

"We want to keep making big things - and with all the fans behind us I think we can go far."

Mitrovic made five appearances for Newcastle in the first half of last season, before joining Fulham in February.

He was a key figure as Slavisa Jokanovic's side secured a return to the Premier League for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

The move comes three days after the Magpies agreed a deal to sign Japan striker Yoshinori Muto from Bundesliga side Mainz.

The Cottagers have already signed Spanish goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas, German World Cup-winning forward Andre Schurrle on loan from Borussia Dortmund, as well as Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri and French defender Maxime le Marchand from Nice.

