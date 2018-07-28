Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kilmarnock v Queen's Park
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Broadfoot
- 16Boyd
- 3Taylor
- 29Burke
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 12Ndjoli
- 25Brophy
- 9Boyd
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 11Jones
- 13Mackay
- 14Higgins
- 18Waters
- 19Erwin
- 23Thomas
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 2Grant
- 5McLauchlan
- 6Gibson
- 3Summers
- 11Mortimer
- 8Kindlan
- 4McKernon
- 7Roberts
- 9Osadolor
- 10Peters
Substitutes
- 12Martin
- 14McGrory
- 15Foy
- 16Sharpe
- 17Nimmo
- 18Kindlan
- 20Dunlop
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamQueen's Park
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Josh Peters (Queen's Park).
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mikael Ndjoli.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.