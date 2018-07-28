Scottish League Cup - Group H
Kilmarnock0Queen's Park0

Kilmarnock v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Broadfoot
  • 16Boyd
  • 3Taylor
  • 29Burke
  • 6Power
  • 8Dicker
  • 12Ndjoli
  • 25Brophy
  • 9Boyd

Substitutes

  • 10Kiltie
  • 11Jones
  • 13Mackay
  • 14Higgins
  • 18Waters
  • 19Erwin
  • 23Thomas

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 2Grant
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 6Gibson
  • 3Summers
  • 11Mortimer
  • 8Kindlan
  • 4McKernon
  • 7Roberts
  • 9Osadolor
  • 10Peters

Substitutes

  • 12Martin
  • 14McGrory
  • 15Foy
  • 16Sharpe
  • 17Nimmo
  • 18Kindlan
  • 20Dunlop
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Smart Osadolor (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Chris Burke (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Josh Peters (Queen's Park).

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Mikael Ndjoli.

Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Mikael Ndjoli (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee42116157
3Brechin412138-55
4Stirling411236-34
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
Top Stories