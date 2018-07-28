Scottish League Cup - Group H
St Mirren0Dumbarton0

St Mirren v Dumbarton

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 2McGinn
  • 15Baird
  • 24Kpekawa
  • 3Coulson
  • 7Magennis
  • 22Willock
  • 4McGinn
  • 10Smith
  • 18Mullen
  • 19Stewart

Substitutes

  • 5Heaton
  • 8Flynn
  • 17Kellerman
  • 20Cooke
  • 23King
  • 25Rogers
  • 39Erhahon

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 5Perry
  • 4Dowie
  • 55Barr
  • 3Dyer
  • 15Paton
  • 6Carswell
  • 8Hutton
  • 11Barr
  • 33Loy
  • 10Forbes

Substitutes

  • 2Ballantyne
  • 7Little
  • 9Gallagher
  • 14Russell
  • 17McGowan
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers402225-32
5Cove Rangers401315-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee42116157
3Brechin412138-55
4Stirling411236-34
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr4310101910
2Partick Thistle431061510
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston42203129
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4013011-111

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Stranraer402259-43
5Edinburgh City4022110-93

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock42207258
2St Mirren40402207
3Dumbarton412134-16
4Queen's Park41212205
5The Spartans402237-42
