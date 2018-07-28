Scottish League Cup - Group F
Hamilton0Airdrieonians0

Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 6Phillips
  • 4Gordon
  • 3McMann
  • 7Imrie
  • 21Want
  • 30Boyd
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 11Miller
  • 9Bingham
  • 46Sowah

Substitutes

  • 12Taiwo
  • 14Cunningham
  • 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 17Penny
  • 22Lyon
  • 23Fulton
  • 26Kelly

Airdrieonians

  • 1Gallacher
  • 5Crighton
  • 7Gallagher
  • 4Page
  • 3MacDonald
  • 8Conroy
  • 6Wilkie
  • 2Robertson
  • 11Edwards
  • 9Duffy
  • 10Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12O'Neil
  • 14Vitoria
  • 15Cairns
  • 16Russell
  • 17Hutton
  • 18McIntosh
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match Stats

Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Crighton.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).

Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical).

Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee42116157
3Brechin412138-55
4Stirling411236-34
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories