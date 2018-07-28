Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Sean Crighton.
Hamilton Academical v Airdrieonians
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 6Phillips
- 4Gordon
- 3McMann
- 7Imrie
- 21Want
- 30Boyd
- 18MacKinnon
- 11Miller
- 9Bingham
- 46Sowah
Substitutes
- 12Taiwo
- 14Cunningham
- 16Enigbokan-Bloomfield
- 17Penny
- 22Lyon
- 23Fulton
- 26Kelly
Airdrieonians
- 1Gallacher
- 5Crighton
- 7Gallagher
- 4Page
- 3MacDonald
- 8Conroy
- 6Wilkie
- 2Robertson
- 11Edwards
- 9Duffy
- 10Carrick
Substitutes
- 12O'Neil
- 14Vitoria
- 15Cairns
- 16Russell
- 17Hutton
- 18McIntosh
- Referee:
- Craig Thomson
Home TeamHamiltonAway TeamAirdrieonians
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away1
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Foul by Shaun Want (Hamilton Academical).
Dale Carrick (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Darian MacKinnon (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Wilkie (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Adam Phillips (Hamilton Academical).
Grant Gallagher (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rakish Bingham (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.