Goal! Livingston 1, Berwick Rangers 0. Jack Hamilton (Livingston) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kenny Miller.
Livingston v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Kelly
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 5Saunders
- 12Crane
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 14Kaja
- 11Cadden
- 9Miller
- 30Hamilton
Substitutes
- 2McMillan
- 4Lithgow
- 7Jacobs
- 16Knox
- 17Robinson
- 21Stewart
- 28Clark
Berwick
- 1Brennan
- 12Cook
- 5Wilson
- 6Todd
- 18Brown
- 11Phillips
- 4O'Kane
- 10Willis
- 3Orru
- 16Healy
- 8Lavery
Substitutes
- 13Adams
- 14Davie
- 15Murrell
- 17Chapman
- 20Rose
- 21Fleming
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Live Text
Goal!
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.