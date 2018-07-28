Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.
Greenock Morton v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 2Tumilty
- 4Kilday
- 5Waddell
- 3Iredale
- 8McAlister
- 6Tidser
- 11Bell
- 7Oliver
- 10MacLean
- 9McHugh
Substitutes
- 12Telfer
- 14Millar
- 15Langan
- 16Armour
- 17Hynes
- 18Thomson
- 20Scully
Albion
- 1Hallford
- 2Smith
- 5Murdoch
- 4Eley
- 3Forrester
- 7Mclear
- 8McMahon
- 6McGeough
- 11Greene
- 9Gracie
- 10Cunningham
Substitutes
- 12Watters
- 14Gallagher
- 15Wharton
- 16Kearney
- 17Smith
- 18McCann
- 19Fisher
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Jim McAlister (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Gareth Hallford (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Steven Smith.
Attempt missed. Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.