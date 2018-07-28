Scottish League Cup - Group E
Morton0Albion0

Greenock Morton v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Kilday
  • 5Waddell
  • 3Iredale
  • 8McAlister
  • 6Tidser
  • 11Bell
  • 7Oliver
  • 10MacLean
  • 9McHugh

Substitutes

  • 12Telfer
  • 14Millar
  • 15Langan
  • 16Armour
  • 17Hynes
  • 18Thomson
  • 20Scully

Albion

  • 1Hallford
  • 2Smith
  • 5Murdoch
  • 4Eley
  • 3Forrester
  • 7Mclear
  • 8McMahon
  • 6McGeough
  • 11Greene
  • 9Gracie
  • 10Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 12Watters
  • 14Gallagher
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Kearney
  • 17Smith
  • 18McCann
  • 19Fisher
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home64%
Away36%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Alan Murdoch.

Attempt blocked. Reghan Tumilty (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Jim McAlister (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

Gareth Hallford (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Steven Smith.

Attempt missed. Paul McGeough (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Lewis Mclear (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee42116157
3Brechin412138-55
4Stirling411236-34
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

