Scottish League Cup - Group E
Partick Thistle0Ayr1

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Bell
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Keown
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 17Slater
  • 14Gordon
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 19Storey
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 4O'Ware
  • 11Storer
  • 15Melbourne
  • 16McCarthy
  • 20Wilson
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 26Stevenson

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Ferguson
  • 16Adams
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 10Forrest
  • 18Murdoch
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Crawford
  • 17Shankland
  • 7Moffat

Substitutes

  • 11McDaid
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 23Docherty
  • 25McCowan
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Forrest.

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Raith Rovers402225-32
5Cove Rangers401315-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee42116157
3Brechin412138-55
4Stirling411236-34
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr4310101910
2Partick Thistle431061510
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Stranraer402259-43
5Edinburgh City4022110-93

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories