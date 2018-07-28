Goal! Partick Thistle 0, Ayr United 1. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Forrest.
Partick Thistle v Ayr United
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Bell
- 2Elliott
- 5Keown
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 17Slater
- 14Gordon
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 19Storey
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 4O'Ware
- 11Storer
- 15Melbourne
- 16McCarthy
- 20Wilson
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 26Stevenson
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 14Ferguson
- 16Adams
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 10Forrest
- 18Murdoch
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 17Shankland
- 7Moffat
Substitutes
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
- 25McCowan
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Niall Keown (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Jamie Adams.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.