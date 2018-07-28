Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).
Dunfermline Athletic v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 1Gill
- 6Ashcroft
- 5Durnan
- 4Devine
- 2Craigen
- 7Thomson
- 8Vincent
- 10Longridge
- 3Longridge
- 9El Bakhtaoui
- 11Hippolyte
Substitutes
- 12Williamson
- 14Higginbotham
- 15Connolly
- 16McCann
- 17Ryan
- 18Smith
- 20Robinson
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 2McGeachie
- 4Marr
- 5Banner
- 3Allan
- 7Stewart
- 8Jardine
- 6Docherty
- 11McLaughlin
- 9MacDonald
- 10Fell
Substitutes
- 12Young
- 14Thomson
- 15MacDonald
- 16MacDonald
- 17Law
- 18Watson
- 19McLaren
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.
Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).
Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.