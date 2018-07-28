Scottish League Cup - Group D
Dunfermline0Stirling0

Dunfermline Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Gill
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Devine
  • 2Craigen
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Vincent
  • 10Longridge
  • 3Longridge
  • 9El Bakhtaoui
  • 11Hippolyte

Substitutes

  • 12Williamson
  • 14Higginbotham
  • 15Connolly
  • 16McCann
  • 17Ryan
  • 18Smith
  • 20Robinson

Stirling

  • 1Binnie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4Marr
  • 5Banner
  • 3Allan
  • 7Stewart
  • 8Jardine
  • 6Docherty
  • 11McLaughlin
  • 9MacDonald
  • 10Fell

Substitutes

  • 12Young
  • 14Thomson
  • 15MacDonald
  • 16MacDonald
  • 17Law
  • 18Watson
  • 19McLaren
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home4
Away0
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Foul by Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.

Attempt saved. Mark Durnan (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

Attempt missed. Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion).

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Attempt saved. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jordan Allan.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Jardine.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kyle Banner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
