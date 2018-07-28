Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Clyde v Motherwell
Line-ups
Clyde
- 21Hughes
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4McNiff
- 3Cogill
- 10McStay
- 6Grant
- 8Nicoll
- 11Rankin
- 7Boyle
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lamont
- 13Currie
- 14Ferns
- 15Duffie
- 16Gorman
- 17Love
- 18Millar
Motherwell
- 1Carson
- 5Kipre
- 4McHugh
- 6Hartley
- 2Tait
- 7Cadden
- 15Rose
- 8Campbell
- 11Frear
- 9Main
- 19Sammon
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 13Gillespie
- 14Grimshaw
- 17Bigirimana
- 22Donnelly
- 23Gorrin
- 24Johnson
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
Home TeamClydeAway TeamMotherwell
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.