Scottish League Cup - Group G
Clyde0Motherwell0

Clyde v Motherwell

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 21Hughes
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Cogill
  • 10McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 8Nicoll
  • 11Rankin
  • 7Boyle
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lamont
  • 13Currie
  • 14Ferns
  • 15Duffie
  • 16Gorman
  • 17Love
  • 18Millar

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 5Kipre
  • 4McHugh
  • 6Hartley
  • 2Tait
  • 7Cadden
  • 15Rose
  • 8Campbell
  • 11Frear
  • 9Main
  • 19Sammon

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor-Sinclair
  • 13Gillespie
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 17Bigirimana
  • 22Donnelly
  • 23Gorrin
  • 24Johnson
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home0
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Attempt saved. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Elliott Frear (Motherwell) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Andy Rose (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

Jack Boyle (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Carl McHugh (Motherwell).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
