Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Edinburgh City v Stranraer
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 2Thomson
- 5Balatoni
- 14Rodger
- 4Black
- 6Laird
- 11Taylor
- 10Handling
- 3McIntyre
- 7Smith
- 9Henderson
Substitutes
- 16Stewart
- 17Hall
- 18Dunn
- 19Lumsden
- 20Kennedy
- 21Morton
- 22McClung
Stranraer
- 13Avci
- 17Smith
- 4McDonald
- 23Cummins
- 3McGowan
- 6McManus
- 22Hamill
- 7Lamont
- 10Donnelly
- 12Smith
- 11Anderson
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 5Brownlie
- 14Elliott
- 15Lidington
- 16Ashmore
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStranraer
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stranraer 0. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Thomson.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.