Scottish League Cup - Group G
Edinburgh City1Stranraer0

Edinburgh City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 14Rodger
  • 4Black
  • 6Laird
  • 11Taylor
  • 10Handling
  • 3McIntyre
  • 7Smith
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 16Stewart
  • 17Hall
  • 18Dunn
  • 19Lumsden
  • 20Kennedy
  • 21Morton
  • 22McClung

Stranraer

  • 13Avci
  • 17Smith
  • 4McDonald
  • 23Cummins
  • 3McGowan
  • 6McManus
  • 22Hamill
  • 7Lamont
  • 10Donnelly
  • 12Smith
  • 11Anderson

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 5Brownlie
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Lidington
  • 16Ashmore
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamEdinburgh CityAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Attempt blocked. Mark Lamont (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Stranraer 0. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Craig Thomson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Conrad Balatoni.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
View full Scottish League Cup tables

