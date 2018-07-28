Scottish League Cup - Group A
Alloa15:00Ross County
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Ross County

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 16Karadachki
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 11Flannigan
  • 15Hastie
  • 9Spence
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 6Hetherington
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 20Goodwin
  • 31Henry

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 5Morris
  • 15Watson
  • 3Kelly
  • 14Mullin
  • 8Lindsay
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Gardyne
  • 9Mckay
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 12Demetriou
  • 16Dykes
  • 18Dow
  • 20Morrison
  • 21Munro
  • 23Dingwall
  • 24Paton
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
