Scottish League Cup - Group A
Elgin0Dundee Utd0

Elgin City v Dundee United

Line-ups

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McHardy
  • 17Farquhar
  • 18Banjo
  • 6McGovern
  • 16Miller
  • 3Lowdon
  • 9McLeish
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 1Ross
  • 5Ballam
  • 12McDade
  • 14Thomson
  • 19Taylor
  • 20Hay

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 22Wardrop
  • 4Frans
  • 24Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 5Barton
  • 33Aird
  • 10Clark
  • 16Smith

Substitutes

  • 7McMullan
  • 18Allardice
  • 26Ritchie
  • 32Glass
  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson
  • 90Loemba
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.

Foul by Adam Barton (Dundee United).

David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Darryl McHardy.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Jon-Paul McGovern.

Foul by Frederic Frans (Dundee United).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
