Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
East Fife v Falkirk
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 5Dunlop
- 6Watson
- 17Meggatt
- 16Davidson
- 8Slattery
- 11Agnew
- 12McBride
- 15Dowds
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 9Court
- 14Watt
- 20Bell
- 21Couser
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 2Kidd
- 4Muirhead
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 3McGhee
- 7Petravicius
- 8Sammut
- 18Brough
- 21Mackin
- 9Lewis
- 16Turner
Substitutes
- 10Owen-Evans
- 14Robson
- 15Harrison
- 20O'Hara
- 23Greenwood
- 24Haber
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamFalkirk
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Tom Dallison.
Foul by Jordan McGhee (Falkirk).
Scott McBride (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Dylan Mackin (Falkirk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.