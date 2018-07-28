Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Forfar Athletic v St Johnstone
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 5Travis
- 6Reilly
- 3Bain
- 7Fraser
- 4Malone
- 8MacKintosh
- 10Easton
- 11Baird
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Kelly
- 14Coupe
- 15Starkey
- 16Clark
- 17Allan
- 18Kennedy
- 21Muir
St Johnstone
- 1Clark
- 19Foster
- 23Gordon
- 15Kerr
- 3Tanser
- 7WrightBooked at 11mins
- 10Wotherspoon
- 8Davidson
- 33Kennedy
- 32Watt
- 16McMillan
Substitutes
- 4Alston
- 6Anderson
- 12Mitchell
- 14Comrie
- 20McClean
- 21Scougall
- 26Craig
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).
Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).
Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).
Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Hand ball by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).
Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.