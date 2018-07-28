Scottish League Cup - Group B
Forfar0St Johnstone0

Forfar Athletic v St Johnstone

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 5Travis
  • 6Reilly
  • 3Bain
  • 7Fraser
  • 4Malone
  • 8MacKintosh
  • 10Easton
  • 11Baird
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Kelly
  • 14Coupe
  • 15Starkey
  • 16Clark
  • 17Allan
  • 18Kennedy
  • 21Muir

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 19Foster
  • 23Gordon
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Tanser
  • 7WrightBooked at 11mins
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 8Davidson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 32Watt
  • 16McMillan

Substitutes

  • 4Alston
  • 6Anderson
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Comrie
  • 20McClean
  • 21Scougall
  • 26Craig
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).

Murray Davidson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Drey Wright (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Drey Wright (St. Johnstone).

Attempt missed. David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Hand ball by Jamie Bain (Forfar Athletic).

Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by David Wotherspoon.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).

Tony Watt (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
