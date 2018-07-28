Substitution, Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan replaces Chris Duggan because of an injury.
Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 2Redford
- 5Ross
- 6Kelly
- 3Milne
- 7Park
- 4Yule
- 8Masson
- 11Scully
- 9Megginson
- 10McManus
Substitutes
- 12MacRae
- 14Gray
- 15Emmett
- 16Milne
- 17Macleod
- 21McCafferty
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 2Watson
- 18McKay
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 16Stevenson
- 12Matthews
- 14Wedderburn
- 11Milne
- 7DugganSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 3Valentine
- 8Davidson
- 9Buchanan
- 17McGuff
- 19Berry
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Match Stats
Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamRaith Rovers
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Substitution
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Watson.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.