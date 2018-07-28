Scottish League Cup - Group C
Cove Rangers1Raith Rovers0

Cove Rangers v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Redford
  • 5Ross
  • 6Kelly
  • 3Milne
  • 7Park
  • 4Yule
  • 8Masson
  • 11Scully
  • 9Megginson
  • 10McManus

Substitutes

  • 12MacRae
  • 14Gray
  • 15Emmett
  • 16Milne
  • 17Macleod
  • 21McCafferty

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 2Watson
  • 18McKay
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 16Stevenson
  • 12Matthews
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 11Milne
  • 7DugganSubstituted forBuchananat 14'minutes
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 3Valentine
  • 8Davidson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 17McGuff
  • 19Berry
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Liam Buchanan replaces Chris Duggan because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Chris Duggan (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Goal!

Goal! Cove Rangers 1, Raith Rovers 0. Daniel Park (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Jamie Watson.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by David McKay.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Paul McManus (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Alloa42208359
2Arbroath42119638
3Ross County42114407
4Dundee Utd403123-13
5Elgin401307-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Johnstone42202029
2Forfar41214406
3Montrose420234-16
4Falkirk41122204
5East Fife403112-13

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT33009369
2Hearts32108266
3Cowdenbeath4202510-56
4Cove Rangers410325-33
5Raith Rovers401326-41

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline43101111010
2Dundee43017169
3Stirling411236-34
4Brechin411239-64
5Peterhead401307-72

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr44001111012
2Partick Thistle43016249
3Morton411245-14
4Stenhousemuir410349-53
5Albion401308-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston431041311
2Airdrieonians42118357
3Annan Athletic42026516
4Hamilton41214135
5Berwick4004012-120

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth430112579
2Motherwell42208178
3Clyde412145-15
4Edinburgh City4112210-85
5Stranraer4013510-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren41303219
2Kilmarnock42207258
3Queen's Park41212205
4Dumbarton411235-25
5The Spartans402237-42
