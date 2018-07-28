Alloa Athletic search for replacement referee among spectators

Alloa officials had to make a plea for a replacement

Alloa Athletic were forced to seek a replacement match official among the crowd before Saturday's Scottish League Cup tie with Ross County could begin.

Referee Greg Aitken was unable to oversee the game at short notice, and Alloa used their stadium loudspeaker to search for a qualified substitute.

The match kicked off 17 minutes late with Ryan Lee, originally an assistant referee, in charge.

Locally based Stuart Johnson was called in to replace Lee on the touchline.

The Scottish FA grade four official was permitted to judge offside decisions after discussions between the new refereeing team.

Fourth officials are not generally used in games between teams outside of Scotland's top flight, so no obvious replacement was available at the Indodrill Stadium.

Group A foes Alloa and County, both of whom play in the Championship, are bidding to reach the League Cup last 16.