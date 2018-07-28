Lee Peltier: Defender's head injury gives Cardiff City concern

Defender Lee Peltier made 30 appearances for Cardiff City last season as they won promotion

Cardiff City defender Lee Peltier was taken to hospital after a "sickening" clash of heads in the 5-1 pre-season win at Burton Albion.

The right-back, 31, was involved in an accidental aerial collision with Burton striker Liam Boyce on 71 minutes.

Peltier received treatment on the pitch for around two minutes, but was able to walk off the pitch to be replaced.

"He [Peltier] has gone to hospital now," Cardiff assistant manager Kevin Blackwell confirmed.

"He can't remember being knocked out. That is always a precautionary thing we do. Hopefully we will get some good news. It was quite a sickening clash."

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock left during the second half of the game against one of his former clubs in order to go scouting.

"Neil has had to fly off and catch a flight to see a player. We are still looking at possible signings," Blackwell said.

Cardiff continue to pursue Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, who impressed on loan last season.

But the newly promoted Premier League club are also widening their search as they wait to try to complete their move for the Serbian international.

"We feel we need something in midfield and know the window closes on August 9th and does not open again until the first of January. We have to go five and a half months and we can't bring a player in," Blackwell added.

"We have to bring more cover in midfield and maybe up front."

Cardiff kick off their Premier League campaign at Bournemouth, on 11 August.