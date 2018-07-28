League Cup: Kilmarnock 2-0 Queen's Park, St Mirren 6-0 Dumbarton

Ross Stewart scored St Mirren's third goal just the interval

Premiership rivals Kilmarnock and St Mirren both confirmed their place in the League Cup last 16 after they won their final group games.

Goals by Eamonn Brophy and Kris Boyd were enough for Kilmarnock to see off Queen's Park and win the group.

St Mirren, meanwhile, thumped Dumbarton 6-0 with goals from Hayden Coulson, Cammy Smith (2), Ross Stewart, Stephen McGinn and Jim Kellermann.

The thrashing means the Paisley side go through on goal difference.

The four best runners-up progress and, regardless of what happens between Hearts and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday, St Mirren will be one of those teams.

The draw for the last 16 takes place following that match at Tynecastle, with ties to be played on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, 19 August.