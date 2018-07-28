League Cup: Partick Thistle 0-2 Ayr United, Morton 5-0 Albion Rovers

Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland (right) celebrates after his stunning goal made it 2-0 against Partick Thistle

Lawrence Shankland's stunning goal clinched a 2-0 win to help Ayr United beat Partick Thistle and win their League Cup section.

Thistle finish second in Group E, but will join Championship rivals Ayr in the last 16 should Hearts fail to beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Sunday.

Shankland's 45-yard strike added to Michael Moffat's early opener as Ayr made it four wins from four.

Michael Tidser scored twice as Morton beat Albion Rovers 5-0.

Bob McHugh, Connor Bell and Ben Armour also scored in the group's other game to leave the Ton in third place.

Thistle have nine points, which, as it stands, is enough to qualify as one of the four best runners-up. But a win for Hearts would mean they pip the Firhill men on goal difference.

The draw for the last 16 takes place following that match at Tynecastle, with fixtures to be played on 18 and 19 August.