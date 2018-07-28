League Cup: Dunfermline Athletic 3-1 Stirling Albion, Dundee 2-0 Brechin City

Brechin's Callum Tapping exchanges words with Dundee's Lewis Spence after being sent off in the 2-0 defeat

Dunfermline Athletic and Dundee both recorded two-goal wins to reach the last 16 of the League Cup.

A Myles Hippolyte double and a goal by James Vincent helped the Championship side recover from Peter MacDonald's early goal for Stirling Albion.

They won Group D with maximum points, while Premiership Dundee finished as one of the four best runners up thanks to a 2-0 win over Brechin City.

Lewis Spence and Paul McGowan were the scorers.

Callum Tapping was ordered off for Brechin in stoppage time for a second bookable offence.

The draw for the last 16 takes place on Sunday following the final group stage game between Heart of Midlothian and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Those ties will be played on Saturday, 18 and Sunday, 19 August.