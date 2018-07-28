Richarlison: £50m signing scores on first start as Everton lose to Rennes

Richarlison scored five goals in 38 Premier League games for Watford last season

New signing Richarlison scored on his first start since his £50m move from Watford but could not prevent Everton slipping to another pre-season defeat.

The 21-year-old Brazilian - signed for an initial £35m with add-ons - forced his way through the Rennes defence and fired in just before the break.

However the French hosts ultimately prevailed 4-1.

Everton, who appointed Marco Silva as manager in May, have lost four straight pre-season friendlies.

After thrashing Austrian fifth-tier side ATV Irdning 22-0, the Toffees were held to a 1-1 draw by Bury.

Since then they have lost to French side Lille on penalties and gone down to Porto and Blackburn by 1-0 and 3-0 scorelines respectively.

Everton start their Premier League campaign away to Wolves on 11 August.