Angola win Cosafa event to earn place at 2019 U-17 Nations Cup

Angola's win over South Africa in the Cosafa Cup final secures their place at the 2019 U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Angola were crowned the Cosafa Under-17 champions on Sunday in the southern African regional tournament to book their place at next year's Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Tanzania.

The Palancas Negras won the Cosafa crown with a 1-0 victory over South Africa in the final, on a cloudy afternoon in Port Louis, Mauritius.

The crucial goal came in the fifth minute when Osvaldo Capemba beat Bontle Molefe from close range to earn his nation their first title in this age-group.

Angola's Zito Luvumbo, who tormented the Amajimbos' defence, was named the best player of the tournament.

Angola's chef de mission, Alcino Jorge, said the achievement shows how they have benefitted from their government's financial support.

"We are doing a lot with these boys like their academics and football and they are doing very well," Jorge told BBC Sport.

"We have brought 17 players here in Mauritius and expect more to train for the U-17 Nations Cup in Tanzania which will be our main objective next year".

For the first time, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) is organising the U-17 Nations Cup qualifiers according to its regional zones.

Each of the six zones will qualify a team for the continental championship, with Tanzania getting the opportunity for a dress rehearsal for next year's Nations Cup when they stage the Cecafa tournament from 11 to 26 August.

The qualifiers for the Central Zone will be held in Equatorial Guinea from 3 to 12 August and Tunisia will host the North Zone event from 20 to 28 August.

Niger have replaced Ghana as hosts of the West B tournament from 2 to 15 September, and Senegal will stage the West A event from 9 to 18 September.

Mali, as defending champions, will also be at the 2019 U-17 Nations Cup along with hosts Tanzania, completing the eight-team line-up.