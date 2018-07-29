Man Utd: Nemanja Matic to miss start of season - Jose Mourinho

Nemanja Matic made 49 appearances for United in 2017-18

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic will miss the start of the Premier League campaign.

Serbian Matic has not featured in any pre-season games, including Saturday's 4-1 friendly defeat by Liverpool.

"Matic came from the World Cup with an injury and the time he had to rest on holiday was not enough to resolve the problem," manager Jose Mourinho said.

"He went to Philadelphia for a top specialist and he didn't leave the clinic. He immediately had surgery."

United begin their Premier League campaign at Old Trafford against Leicester City on Friday, 10 August (20:00 BST).