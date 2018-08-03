Championship
Leeds16:30Stoke
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Stoke City

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa
New Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa managed Argentina and Chile at international level
Follow live text commentary from 16:00 BST on Sunday

Leeds are likely to be without centre-back Pontus Jansson, who only returned to training this week after World Cup duty with Sweden.

A foot injury has ruled out midfielder Adam Forshaw for up to two months, while Bailey Peacock-Farrell will start in goal under new boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Stoke could hand out several debuts, with Benik Afobe, Tom Ince and James McClean all expected to start.

Wales defender Ashley Williams could be on the bench after signing on Thursday.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have not hosted Stoke City at Elland Road since losing 4-0 to the Potters in October 2006.
  • Stoke are unbeaten in their past three league visits to Elland Road, keeping clean sheets in all three games. Their most recent defeat there was in January 1990.
  • For the eighth season in a row, Leeds have a different manager in charge in their first league match of the campaign; Simon Grayson, Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott, Dave Hockaday, Uwe Rosler, Garry Monk, Thomas Christiansen and now Marcelo Bielsa.
  • Stoke are winless on the opening day since beating Burnley in the Premier League in 2009-10, drawing three and losing five since then.
  • Leeds are starting their season on a Sunday for the third consecutive season; they lost 3-0 to QPR in 2016-17 but won 3-2 at Bolton last season.
  • Stoke are the fourth side Gary Rowett has taken charge of in the Football League - he has not won his opening match with any of the other three.

Sunday 5th August 2018

